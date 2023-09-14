Rev. D.D. Charles William Gordon, 91, of Laurel passed away Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at his residence in Laurel. He was born Wednesday, June 29, 1932, in Moselle.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 15, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Laurel. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church cemetery in Laurel. Dr. Cary Kimbrell will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
He was educated at Powers Elementary, Ellisville Agricultural High School, Jones County Junior College, William Cary College, Mississippi College, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, International Seminary, DD, license clinical pastor, counselor, advance diploma and numerous other training events to enhance his ministry.
He worked with Haliburton, U.S. Merchant Marines, Masonite Corp. prior to going into the ministry. Charles married his wife Ina Faye Grice on Dec. 4, 1952 and they celebrated their 70th anniversary last December.
During his college and seminary years, he served as pastor and associate pastor. Upon completing his seminary training, he served as pastor in Alabama, Mississippi, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. He served as missionary in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. He also served as associational missionary in Choctaw, Jones and Webster counties. During his lifetime, he spoke in more than 494 churches and 19 states and four foreign countries including Ukraine, Argentina, Mexico and Philippines. He also led trips to Alaska, Israel and the Holy Land.
In 1982, he preached the sermon for the International Meeting of the Volunteers of America in Harrisburg, Pa. His chosen topic was Isaiah 55. It was titled, “The Greatest Gospel Message in the Old Testament.”
Brother Charles lived out the life of Christ in his everyday living. He preached in many ethnic churches including Ukrainian, Hispanic, Pentecostal, Methodist, Presbyterian, Lutheran and Church of Brethren. When someone asked what kind of sermon he preached in non-Baptist churches, he would say, “a Bible sermon.” His legacy would be, “…believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved…” Acts 16.31
He was preceded in death by his father Raymond Randolph Gordon; mother Melrose Weathers Gordon; brother Franklin A. Gordon; and sister June Smith.
Survivors include his wife Ina Faye Grice Gordon; son Charles Gordon Jr. (JoAnn); daughter Beverly Gordon Norman (Todd) of Laurel; brother Clifton R. Gordon; sister Daisy West; grandchildren William Jeffrey Gordon (Dawn), Amanda Doss, Alison Gordon, Brian Doyle, Matthew Doyle, Brandon Doyle and Jonathan Norman; great-grandchildren Brandon Gordon (Stormy), Steven Gordon (Gracyn), Kaitlyn Gordon, Lesh Doss, Lee Doss, A.J. Doss, Lindon Gordon, Moxley Gordon and Beaux Norman; and sisters-in-law Anita Wood and Reba Hess.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
