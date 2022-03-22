Rev. Danny Malone, pastor of Cornerstone Church in Smackover, Ark., went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sunday, March 20, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. Danny was born March 31, 1950, to Rev. Charles and Ruth Malone in Laurel, MS.
He served two years in the United States Navy as a communication tech for the United States Embassy in Cypress.
Brother Danny was ordained for ministry in 1972. He pastored churches in Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas. In 1991, he established Cornerstone Church in Smackover, where he served until his death. As a skilled carpenter, he, alongside the men of the church, built Cornerstone Church in 2010.
Brother Danny will be remembered as a godly man, who lived what he preached. As a servant of God, he faithfully shared God's word and God's love with the people he touched throughout his 50-plus years of ministry.
Danny was preceded in death by his father.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 31 years Jamie Malone, son Matthew Taylor (Tiffany) and grandson Guthrie Taylor, all of Tulsa, Okla.; and mother Ruth Malone, sister Patti Sims (Walter), and nephews Clay Sims (Ally) and Jamie Sims, all of Flowood.
Thank you to family and friends whose caring support and many prayers for Danny continue to bless us.
Thank you to Life Touch Hospice nurses for their loving care.
Thank you to Dr. Rhonda Gentry and caring staff at CARTI.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Cornerstone Church Smackover with Rev. Jason Yarbrough officiating.
Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Church, PO Box 511, Smackover, AR 71762.
Condolences may be expressed at www.youngsfuneralhome.com.
