Rev. Donald Wayne Doggett, 72, of Laurel passed away on July 17, 2022. He was born to parents Otis David and Irma Elizabeth Doggett on Dec. 27, 1949.
He graduated from Northeast Jones High School in 1967 and William Carey College in 1972. Donald served in the ministry for 35 years throughout Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, Louisiana and Tennessee. He retired from the Memphis Area Transit Authority due to his battle with Parkinson’s disease. Donald enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved sports, but most especially, Tennessee football.
Donald is survived by his daughter Wendy Elbourne and her husband Keith; son Brett Doggett and his wife Heather; 12 grandchildren, Julia and Jonathan Elbourne, and Nathanael, Madison, Andrew, Cailyn, Thaddaeus, Josiah, Savanna, Sadie, Taylor and Micah Doggett; his sister Libby Welch and her husband Paul; his brother Tommy Doggett and his wife June; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Otis David Doggett and Irma Elizabeth Reeves.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jonathan Elbourne, Nathanael Doggett, Andrew Doggett, Stuart Doggett, Craig Doggett and Gary Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Crane, James Crane, Ray Dodson, Butch Hinshaw, Kenney Holifield, Thomas Livingston, Jerry Nicholson and Danny Staples.
A special thank you to the staff, nurses and doctors at Comfort Care Nursing Home for their loving care and support during his final days.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation at Mount Vernon Congregational Methodist Church on Saturday, July 23, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. Davy Fenton. Burial will follow in the Mount Vernon Congregational Methodist Church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or michaeljfox.org.
