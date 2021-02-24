Rev. Dr. Gerald Keith Gordon

Rev. Gerald Keith Gordon, 74, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday morning, Feb. 18, 2021, at his home.
Keith was born on Oct. 5, 1946, in Picayune to Rev. G.H. and Miriam Gordon. As a young man, he felt the call to the ministry. He was ordained by Creston Hills Baptist Church in Jackson. After graduating from Provine High School in 1965, he moved to Laurel to attend Southeastern Baptist College (1965-1970). He later earned his B.S. from William Carey University (1978), M. Div. from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary (1981) and D. Min., also from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary (1986).
During his 56 years in the ministry, he served Union Baptist Church in Bay Springs (1965-1972), Big Creek Baptist Church in Soso (1972-1976), Centerville Baptist Church in Soso (1976-1981), East Columbia Baptist Church in Columbia (1981-1995), preaching and worship consultant at Missouri Baptist Convention (1995-1999), consultant in the Pastor Leadership Department at Mississippi Baptist Convention Board (1999-2014); First Baptist Church of Raleigh (2015-2019) and chaplain of the Mississippi State Hospital (2019-2020).
His heart for spreading the Gospel led to an evangelistic preaching tour in the West Indies (1984), a stewardship campaign in the Republic of South Africa (1988), a preaching and teaching tour into Belarus (1995), a pastor’s conference tour in Ukraine (2001), a church planter’s conference in Kazakhstan (2005) and still ongoing partnership missions in the United Kingdom (2007- present).
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his oldest sister, Tessa Gordon Darst.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years Judy Holifield Gordon; daughter Dr. Jessica E. Gordon; son Gerald K. Gordon II (Lauren); grandson Nicholas Gordon; sisters Cathy Johnson (Jay) of Asheville, N.C., Donna Strickland (Nick) of Gulfport and Connie Lowe of Laurel; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at First Baptist Church Shady Grove. A memorial service will be Friday at 2 p.m., also at First Baptist Church Shady Grove. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
