Rev. Gerald F. Sawyer, 79, of Ovett passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Tuesday, Nov. 4, 1941 in Amory.
Visitation will be Friday, March 19, from 5-8 p.m. at Antioch United Pentecostal Church in Laurel. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the church with burial to follow in Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery. Brother Mike Dutton will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Brother Sawyer was pastor at Antioch United Pentecostal Church for 42 years. He was our beloved pastor, but he was also our friend. He loved his church and family more than life itself. His passion was missions. He has built at least 380 churches on foreign soil. His last request was to build one more church. He did just that. On one of his last days, we mailed a check for that one last church. He didn’t want his burden for missions to die.
He was preceded in death by his wife Norine L. Sawyer; first wife Linda Sawyer; parents George and Mary Sawyer; son Brad Boone; and brother Thomas Sawyer.
Survivors include children Brent Sawyer (Lynn), Mitch Boone (Camille), Jim Boone, Kathy Johnson (Rick) and Corie Denning (Rich); daughter in-law Anna Boone; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchildren; sister Ann MacKenzie (George); brothers Jerry Sawyer (Brenda), Butch Sawyer (Joan), Garry Sawyer, John Sawyer (Pat) and Steve Sawyer; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ben Wilson, Stanley Wilson, Perry Craft, Jordan Breland, David Speed and Mike Ainsworth.
Honorary pallbearers will be Andrew Hargrove, Cliff Davis, Dale Wilson and James Wade.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.