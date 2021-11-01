Rev. Gordon Goodgame Sr.

The Rev. Dr. Gordon Clifton Goodgame Sr. died Oct. 27, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 60 grace-filled years Dianne (Fraser); three children, Gordon C. Goodgame Jr., Gregory C. Goodgame (Kay Stakely) and Cathey Goodgame; grandchildren Gordon III, Fraser, Oliver, Mae and Nicholas.
He was the son of J. Clyde and Eloise Smith Goodgame and grandson of O.C. and Lola Smith of Laurel and John and Mary Etta Goodgame of Pendorf.
Gordon, or “Bunkum” as he was known by many, loved Laurel and Jones County where he enjoyed exceptional religious, educational and social experiences. After nine years in Laurel Public Schools, he graduated from Jones County AHS as senior class president, a football starter and was awarded the 1951 Outstanding Senior Medal.
A member of First UMC, Laurel, he was nurtured by several religious organizations, was a member of Boy Scout Troop 36 and the Order of DeMolay. In 2002, he and his wife Dianne established a scholarship fund at JCJC in honor of his parents J. Clyde and Eloise Smith Goodgame. At age 16, following graduation, Gordon moved with his family to Knoxville, Tenn., where he entered the University of Tennessee. Throughout his life and ministry he regularly expressed appreciation for all he had given by the people of Jones County, especially an exceptional public school education along with other experiences made possible through the generosity of early Laurel benefactors.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, at First United Methodist Church of Waynesville with Rev. Keith Turman officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. An inurnment will be at 2 p.m. on Nov. 29 at Chattanooga National Cemetery (1200 Bailey Ave in Chattanooga).
The care of the Rev. Dr. Goodgame has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Home of Waynesville and an online memorial register is available at "obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com.
