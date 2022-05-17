Rev. James Alford Bishop, 86, of Petal passed away Monday, May 15, 2022 in Petal. He was born Monday, Dec. 2, 1935, in Fairhope, Ala.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. The family will gather to receive friends at Jesus Name Church in Ellisville at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will take place in Ellisville City Cemetery. Rev. Eddie Hill, Rev. David Williams, Rev. Wayne Clark and Rev. James Bishop will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Rev. Bishop was a preacher of the Gospel for 69 years. He preached his first sermon when he was 18 years old in 1953. He met the love of his life Miss Mary Dearman while holding a revival at Jesus Name Home Church at Tucker’s Crossing. Rev. Bishop retired at the age of 85 from Complete Pest Control in Ellisville. Rev. Bishop was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by father Riley Bishop; his mother Maudie Barginear; his son Hank Bishop; his brothers Billy Bishop, Lonnie Horton, Kenneth Horton, Raymond Horton and John Horton; as well as his sisters Shirley Violes and Jackie Reed.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years Mary Bishop; his son Rev. James “Jim” Bishop (Lizzy); his granddaughters Brianna Campbell, Kelsey Campbell, Nichol Brooks (Daniel), April Bishop and Kim Bishop; as well as 10 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Byron Clark, Mike Carpenter, John Robert Carpenter, Blaine Carpenter, David Smith and James Collum.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
