Retired Rev. James Lee Balliet died May 29, 2021 at the age of 90.
He was born July 19, 1930, in St. Louis to Jacob John Balliet and Alma Lettie Wingerter. He obtained his education through various programs sponsored during his military career, culminating in his long-term service to our Lord and Master Jesus Christ.
He was a retired Army master sergeant, retired lieutenant colonel-Civil Air Patrol, Third Degree Mason, retired Hamasa Shriner chaplain, retired pastor at Park Haven Baptist Church and Faith Baptist Church, Interim pastor at Evergreen Baptist Church and Stringford Baptist Church, missionary, evangelist, author and publisher of several Christian books.
James was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Ann Odom Balliet; son James Lee Balliet Jr.; and his parents Jacob John and Alma Lettie Balliet.
He is survived by daughters Diane (Robert) Baczek, Patricia Vaughn, Kelly (Rich) Thomas, Kendal Odom and Teri Glover; sons Mark (Kelly) Balliet, William Balliet and Patrick Odom; 15 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel on Friday, June 4. Visitation will begin at 9:15 a.m. and the service will follow at 11. Interment will be in Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton at 2 p.m. Friday.
Pallbearers will be William Balliet, Robert Baczek, David Harrison, Justin McGowan, Stuart McGowan and Mike Glover.
