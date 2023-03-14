Rev. John Willis Cochran, 83, of Blairsville, Ga., went to meet his Savior on Thursday, March 9, 2023 after an extended illness.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Ouida Thornton Cochran; three children, Sheila Loy (Frank), Michael Cochran (Lisa) and Mitchell Cochran (Marcia); eight grandchildren, Joshua Cochran (Vickie), Amy Markham, (Lance), Kaitie Sprenkle (Lake), Corbin McDavitt, Andrew Cochran (Celeste), Evan Cochran (Jaden), Anna Bryce Cochran and Seth Cochran; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother May Bell Hayes Cochran; father Ulvie Cochran; and five sisters.
Rev. Cochran loved Laurel, moving here when he was 6 years old. He graduated from George S. Gardiner High School in 1957. He then worked as a butcher in Laurel until he received the call to ministry in 1964. He then went on to William Carey College, where he graduated with a degree in English while serving as a pastor in Ellisville, Stringer and Ovett. After completing his bachelor’s degree, he went to seminary at the Candler School of Theology at Emory University, where he received a Master of Divinity degree. He was ordained a full elder in the United Methodist Church in 1979. He returned to Mississippi, where he served churches all over the state until his retirement in 2014. He continued to fill pulpits as needed for several years. Rev. Cochran served as a minister in the United Methodist Church for more than 50 years. He also served his Lord in the community as a baseball coach, high school English teacher and counselor to many young people.
He loved old movies, “Andy Griffith” and watching “Mary Poppins” with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will tell you he was “practically perfect in every way.” He loved to ride around Laurel and reminisce about the town where he grew up. He loved and cared for his wife and his family, but most of all he loved the Lord, and shared that with everyone he met. He will be missed by his family, his friends and his former parishioners everywhere.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 15, from 5-7 p.m. A funeral service will be at West Laurel United Methodist Church on Thursday at 2 p.m. with interment to follow at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Richard Williams will officiate.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
“No life can surpass that of a man who quietly continues to serve God in the place where providence has placed him.” C.H. Spurgeon
