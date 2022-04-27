Rev. Kenneth W. Flynt, born Aug. 16, 1931, in Laurel passed from this life on April 26, 2022 at the age of 90.
Services will be at Big Creek Baptist Church on Thursday, April 28, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the service following at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Big Creek Baptist Church cemetery. Rev. Danny Stevens and Rev. Larry Geraldson will officiate.
Mr. Flynt was a Korean War veteran, serving in the United States Army 7th Infantry Division from 1951-54. He pastored churches in Texas and Mississippi for more than 60 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elton and Lena Flynt Sr.; and his wife Hanieth Jefcoat Flynt.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children Rev. Scott Flynt and wife Michelle of Soso, Roger Flynt and wife Sharon of Picayune and Krystal Smiley and husband Scott of Soso; grandchildren Zachary Flynt and wife Elise, Savannah Hill and husband Traice, Isabella Guthrie and husband Keagan, Lauren Flynt, Peyton Flynt, Jed Flynt, Jordan Flynt, Carlie Flynt and Ellton Flynt; and great-grandchildren Rhyder Hill, Maddox Scott Flynt and Ian Britton Flynt.
Pallbearers will be Traice Hill, Keagan Guthrie, Peyton Flynt, Jed Flynt, Joe Flynt and Joe Lee Flynt.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
