Rev. Lavon Holifield, 91, passed peacefully from this life April 8, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family and friends. Born in 1931, Lavon is preceded in death by his parents, Kittrell Holifield (Kit) and Fannie Touchstone Holifield; his siblings: Lewis Holifield, L.B. Holifield, Billy Ray Holifield, Gordon Holifield, Amelia Crocker, and Bernice Keyes. Lavon is survived by his wife of 73 years, Maxine Holifield (Mackie), daughters Sue Bridges (George), of Laurel, MS, Lynn Holifield of Laurel, MS., son Larry Holifield of TN., granddaughter Sonya Bridges of Columbus, MS, sisters Linda Flowers of Laurel, MS., Myrtle Hernandez of AZ., and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Lavon attended Myrick School and went on to complete a Degree in Theology at Westminister Bible College in Tehuacana, TX. He served as pastor and minister for 68 years. During his ministry, he served on numerous boards and committees and avidly supported missions. In addition to his pastoral duties, Lavon was a gifted carpenter and craftsman. Lavon defined hard work and dedication and left a legacy of love, determination, and strength to his former parishioners and friends.
As a husband and father, Lavon was fearlessly devoted and the rock of the family. As a grandfather, he was a teacher, an example of leadership, and one that lived to love and spoil. They will forevermore respect him and be grateful for his love.
A celebration of life was held at Lake CMC in Laurel, MS. April 10, 2022 with visitation from 1:30pm – 2:30pm and service at 2:30pm. Interment was held at Lake Cemetery. Reverend’s Bill Ross, Ken Harrison, Jimmy Holder, Phil Smith, and Randy Cook officiated the services. Pallbearers were Tyler Smith, Johnathan Hodge, Rickey Hodge, Benji Easterling, Hosey Smith (Robert), Jerad Sellers, and Steven Zugg. Honorary Pallbearers were Gary Crocker, Roger Smith and Mike Smith. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel was in charge of the arrangements. (601)649-3342
The family would like to thank Rose Gray, Linda Parker, Julie Eaton, Katie Barnett, and Shannon Hinton for taking such good care of their Daddy and Pops. Additional heartfelt gratitude to Southern Care Hospice nurses Nicole and both Keith’s and the staff. Also, a special thanks to Jamie Smith for her support and kindness.
