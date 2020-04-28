Rev. Max Ray Parker of Laurel went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born on June 2, 1938 to the late Marshall Lee Parker Sr. and Vermell Trest Parker of Sandersville.
Rev. Parker spent the past 50 years pastoring and ministering to people of Jones County and surrounding areas in Mississippi. Those who knew him best knew his love for others and his love for Jesus Christ, and we know that if he were here with us today, he would be sharing the love of Christ with everyone he met.
Left to honor his memory is his wife of 57 years Betty Raye Grafton Parker; children Greg Parker and wife Karen of Laurel and Heather Davis and husband Chad of Sandersville; grandchildren Chelsea Tew and Rahn, Haley Gilman, Jamie Davis and Emily Davis; and great-grandsons Jake Tew and Reid Tew. Brother Max also leaves behind his oldest sister, Magoline Butler of Sandersville; brothers Marshall Lee and his wife Joan Parker of Sandersville and Mike and his wife Vonda Parker of Laurel; and youngest sister Cathy and her husband Lavay (Bubby) Ulmer of the Sharon Community.
There will be a graveside service at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel on Tuesday, April 28, at 10 a.m. with Brother Gene Douglas officiating.
