Rev. Morgan Grice

Rev. Morgan “Kent” Grice, 76, of Laurel passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Jackson. He was born Monday, July 30, 1945, in Union.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 27, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Pine Ridge Baptist Church at 220 Service Road in Laurel. A funeral service will follow at noon at the church and burial will be in Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Brandon Wilson and Brother Harold Floyd will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Brother Kent began preaching the gospel when he was 21 years old and continued to preach and pastor for more than 54 years. He was also a master plumber and took great joy and pride in his labor. He married the love of his life Peggy Bozeman in 1963. Brother Kent loved the Lord and loved his family dearly. He was a friend and mentor to pastors of all ages and was always there to lend them a hand or just a listening ear when needed. Brother Kent was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his son Barry Kent Grice; his parents J.W. and Katie Mae Breland Grice; his nephew Jonathan Arrington; and his sisters-in-law Terry Grice and Debbie Grice.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years Peggy Grice; daughter Tanya Thrash (Josh); brothers Hal Grice and Algene Grice (Malou); sisters Connie Shaw (Dennis), Krystal "Becky" Bearden (Ralph) and June Johnson (James); grandsons Dalton Pruitt (Danielle) and Cameron Pruitt; granddaughters Jessica Easterling (James), Jamie Gambill (Trent), Jordan Fugate (Jonathan), Kaitlyn Pruitt, Morgan Pruitt, Abbie Thrash and Audrey Thrash; great-grandsons Bryson Easterling, Carson Knotts and Bentley Gambill; and great-granddaughters McKenna Fugate and Raylan Gambill.
Pallbearers will be Justin Lovett, Hal Grice, Algene Grice, Richard Grice, Mike Purvis and David Shaw.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Shaw and Dennis Shaw.
