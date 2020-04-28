Rev. Newell Ray “Bo” Thornton, 92, of Stringer passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at approximately 4:50 p.m. at Baptist Health Systems in Jackson after complications from the COVID -19 virus. He was born Sunday, May 29, 1927 in Raleigh.
Rev. Thornton will be laid to rest Thursday, April 30, at Eastside Baptist Church Cemetery in Raleigh with burial to follow with his immediate family present. Mitchell Thornton will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Herman and Sarah Elisabeth Thornton of Raleigh; brothers Marion Thornton, John Bob Thornton, Ervin Mack Thornton and Michael Donnie Thornton; sisters Eloise Thornton Scott; and Mary Dell Thornton.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years Betty Jean Nichols Thornton; sons Danny Ray Thornton (Angela) and Mitchell David Thornton (Karen); daughter Rhonda Jean Thornton Jenkins (Bill); eight grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Alan Thornton, Jonathan Thornton, Justin Wilkins, Toby Robbins, Cluis Chisolm and Ryan Jenkins.
The family thanks all the doctors, nurses and staff for the love and support shown to them.
In lieu of flower please donate to the church of your choosing.
