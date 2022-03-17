Rev. Richard Archie Walls, 66, went to be with his Heavenly Father on March 15, 2022. He has rejoined his wife of 44 years Pam Walls in Heaven. He was born on Nov. 4, 1955, in Bessemer, Ala., to parents Minnie Walls and Sterling Walls. He spent 45 years as a pastor to several churches and spent the last 22 years in Laurel.
Richard was a loving and devoted husband and father. He is survived by daughter Tabitha Walls; and siblings Wanza Walston and Charles Walls.
His goal in life was to be like Jesus and lead others to him. He retired from the ministry earlier this year after recent health issues.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to The Christian Food Mission or the building fund of First Church of God, Laurel, Mississippi.
