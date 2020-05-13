Rev. Ronnie Earl Horne Jr., 42, of Vossburg died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at St. John Baptist Church in Vossburg, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Finnie Cole and Rev. Jaymar Jackson will officiate. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Gilmore's Funeral Home in Heidelberg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.