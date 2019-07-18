Rev. Stephen E. Tillman, 77, of Soso passed from this life on July 16, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg after a lengthy illness. He was born Sept. 6, 1941 in Mobile, Ala., to his mother Mrs. Elizabeth McClintic.
He was preceded in death by sisters Janice and Patsy; and brothers Bobby, Jerry and Gramp.
He was also preceded in death by Marion’s parents Lawrence and Myrtle Ingram of Soso, who were his parents for 60 years.
He is survived by his wife Marion Ingram Tillman and son Stephen Lawrence Tillman of Soso; brother Larry; and additional special friends Rev. Robert Murphy, S.J. and Bob and Heather Manalo and their daughters Gracie and Sophie.
Being a retired minister, he served churches in Texas, Oklahoma and Mississippi. He also retired from working in industry and engineering. He graduated from Murphy High School in Mobile, William Carey College in Hattiesburg, Southwestern Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, and completed his studies at Emory University in Atlanta.
Visitation for Steve will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at First United Methodist Church of Laurel (420 N. 5th Ave.) The funeral service will begin at 3 with interment to follow in Union Line Cemetery in Soso.
