Rev. William Howard Rogers, 87, of Laurel, Mississippi, died Sunday, October 3, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, Mississippi. He was born Saturday, May 6, 1933 in Seminary, Mississippi.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October  5, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the Springhill Baptist Church in Laurel, Mississippi. Funeral Services will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Springhill Baptist Church and burial will follow in Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Harold Floyd and Bro. Dewitt Bain will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. (601) 649-3342

Rev. Rogers was in the ministry for over 60 years and pastored churches all over south MS. He was a well loved and respected man of God who lived what he preached. His family remembers him as not only a great preacher but a loving husband, father, and grandfather. 

He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Faye Rogers, parents, Buford and Roby Rogers, daughter, Teresa Mott, brother, Grover Rogers, sisters, Mary, Myrtle, Betty and Helen.

Survivors include his daughters, Ramona Walley (Ted), Karen Davis (Tim), Sharon Coats (Doug), grandchildren, Allen Al-Suwaidi (Malori), Adam Gardner (Kayla), Chad Coats (Mallory), Conner Coats (Allie), Will Mott and Wes Mott, great-grandchildren, Maris Al-Suwaidi, Oren Al-Suwaidi, Autumn Mott, Bailey Mott, Jasper Mott, Stormy Mott, Kinleigh Tucker, Kylie Gardner, Madyson Gardner and Daisie Gardner, Reese Ann Coats, son-in-law, Walter Mott.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons.

The family would like to thank Jones County Rest Home for their excellent care during the final days of his life.

