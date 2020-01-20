Rex Sanders Gilbert, 61, of Hattiesburg peacefully went to be with his Heavenly Father Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. An inspiration to those around him, he spread his happiness and joy to every person he met. Just as with every other challenge in his life, he approached his battle with cancer with the same strength, courage and determination that he showed his family every single day.
Rex was born in Royal Oak, Mich., on June 23, 1958. He grew up in Taylorsville and graduated from Taylorsville High School. He was a proud graduate of both Jones County Junior College and the University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned a B.S. degree in marketing. He was an area manager for the Mississippi Power Co. for 35 years before his retirement earlier this year.
Rex was a member of Temple Baptist Church, the Laurel Rotary Club and Laurel Main Street. He also served on the board of directors for Jones County Junior College and various other organizations. Rex was a longtime and constant supporter of the USM Eagle Club, and he never missed an opportunity to cheer on his Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
Rex was the most loving, faithful and devoted husband, father, brother and friend. He will be remembered always for his caring smile, warm personality and his desire to help those around him. Rex was happiest with a pole in his hands and a fish on his hook. He loved to travel and explore with his family and friends by his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Loretta Gilbert; and one sister, Gay Sullivan.
Rex is lovingly remembered by his family and friends, especially by his devoted wife of almost 40 years Janice Gilbert of Hattiesburg; one son, Austin (Krissy) Gilbert of Brandon; one brother, Roger (Jan) Gilbert of Madison; and one sister, Jan (Tony) Blakeney of Tyler, Texas.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.
Services will be Wednesda at 1:30 p.m. at Moore Hattiesburg Chapel followed by burial in Highland Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome, but donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg, the Hattiesburg Zoo or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation in the name of Rex Gilbert.
