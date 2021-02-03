Rhiannon Elizabeth Byrd, 4, of Laurel, Mississippi, died Sunday, January 31, 2021 in Laurel, Mississippi. She was born Monday, June 27, 2016 in Laurel, Mississippi.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel, Mississippi. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel and burial will follow in Big Creek Cemetery. Bro. Brandon Wilson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. (601) 649-3342
Rhiannon was a surprise baby to all her loved ones. Always happy, always smiling, she greeted everyone with enthusiasm. She brought joy and happiness to everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Susie R. Corley, great-grandparents, Frank and June Corley, great-grandfather, John Byrd and great-grandmother, Shirley Holifield.
Survivors include her father, Wesley Byrd, mother, Taylor Corley, sister, Gabby Byrd, grandparents, Byron and Kathy Byrd, grandfather, Greg Corley, aunts, Wendy Coker (Clay), Krysten Corley, uncle, William Byrd (Sara), cousins, Riley Shorter, Kadence Heard, Jacen Heard, Emma and Chloe Coker, Cooper Byrd, great-grandparents, Jenny and Earl James, Kathleen Ishee, Glen and Glenda Holifield, great aunt and uncle, Carolyn and Jon Wood.
Pallbearers will be William Byrd, Chase Holifield, Christopher Reeves, and Ryan Gordan.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com
