Rhonda Elizabeth Pezikian was born on Dec. 10, 1953, in Laurel to Charles and Mary Pulliam. She was born one of four children, Ricky Pulliam, Myra Nichols and Anthony Pulliam. She was preceded in death by her father Charles Pulliam.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years Rick Pezikian; and two daughters, Mandy Terry and Melanie Davis. She was the “Nana” of Natalie Davis, Noah Davis, Charley Terry and Jax Zona.
Rhonda was a loving wife, mother, Nana, sister, aunt and friend. She always encouraged everyone with a sparkle of glitter and a smile. She never met a stranger and always shared the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She was passionate for her family, friends and for the lost. Many were led to the Lord through her faithfulness and commitment.
After graduating R.H. Watkins High School in 1971, she ventured out working and traveling for Headrick Sportswear. In 1990, she met the love of her life, Rick Pezikian, while working in Daytona Beach, Fla. On Oct. 2, 1991, they had their dream wedding on the island of Maui, Hawaii. She then joined Rick and his business Fric-n-Frac and helped make it grow.
Rhonda loved spending time with her family. It was her joy to have everyone come to the kitchen and share a meal. She loved to decorate, shop and travel with the family. Always planning, organizing and helping those with a kind word from the Lord. Everyone leaned on her for advice and guidance. She would say it was worth it all and she would gladly do it again. She will be greatly missed, heaven is richer with her in it.
A celebration of her life service was Jan. 26 at New Beginning Christian Church in Foley, Ala. Pallbearers were Mark Nichols, Chris Nichols, Matt Davis, Dylon Barker, and Damon and George Aust.
