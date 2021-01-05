Rhonda Kay Edwards

Rhonda Kay (Ezell) Edwards, 68, of Soso entered her heavenly home on Jan. 4, 2021. Rhonda was born to Billy Ray and Rhoda Geraldine “Jerry” Ezell on Jan. 9, 1952.
A graveside service will be Friday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m. at Centerville Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Bryan Beech will officiate.
Rhonda obtained her high school diploma through Jones County Junior College, where she graduated from the Practical Nursing program in 1993. Rhonda was a compassionate nurse for many years before retiring to spoil her grandchildren. Rhonda married the love of her life, Wayne Edwards, on Aug. 25, 1967. They shared nearly 55 years this side of heaven.
Rhonda is survived by her husband Wayne; children Delora (Bryan) Beech and Ray Edwards; grandchildren Mary Hannah Edwards, and Lexie (Deborah), Brayden, Victor Riley and Ansley Beech; siblings Richard "Ricky” (Kay) Ezell, Rachel (Tony) Henderson, Rose Marie Ezell and Byron Ezell; stepmother Linda Ezell; and a host of nieces, nephews and other friends and family that she loved dearly.
Rhonda was preceeded in death by daughter Tracy LaDwain Edwards; father Billy Ray Ezell; mother Rhoda Geraldine “Jerry” Ezell; brother Robert Ezell; and nephew James Ezell Sr.
Rhonda had a heart of gold that loved freely. Her laugh and smile would brighten the darkest of days. She loved Jesus, her husband, her children and her grandchildren more than anything on this earth.
Pallbearers will be Will Pitts, Sonny Ellzey, Dakota Harris, Bradyen Beech, Deter Henderson and Tony Henderson.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Heart of Hospice and Byron Ezell for the excellent care provided for Rhonda.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
