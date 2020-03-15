Rhonda Leigh Sumrall, 51, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport.
Rhonda was a very strong woman who loved her family and enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren. She also loved going on cruises and reading books.
She was preceded in death by her parents David H. Creel and Wanda Knight Creel; and special friend Keith Mauldin.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son Michael Sumrall; two daughters, Alison Delancey (Dustin) and Courtney Purvis (Mark); sisters Donna Butler, Verna Williams and Sonia Meckler; and her grandchildren Bradon Delancey, Brodie Delancey, Braylee Delancey, Trip Purvis and Adaleigh Purvis.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.