Rhonda Michelle Holliman, 49, of Jackson passed peacefully in her sleep at home in the early hours of July 18, 2018.
Memorial services will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the home of Denise Holliman in Ovett and 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12 at the home of Mary Gilmer in Madden.
Rhonda was born in Laurel and graduated from West Jones High School in 1986. She lived most of her life close to family in Jones and Leake counties, and most recently in Jackson.
Her family wishes to express its most sincere appreciation to the countless caregivers and medical professionals who contributed to Rhonda’s care throughout her lifetime.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Hartman Holliman Sr.
She is survived by her mother Mary Gilmer of Madden; brothers Hartman (William) Holliman of Jackson, Jimmy (Kristy) Holliman of Ellisville and Bobby (Casey) Holliman of Ovett; sisters Ashley (Rocky) Martin of Madden, Cissy (Rob) Valentine of Taylorsville and Dora (Jeff) Wade of Ellisville; stepmother Denise Holliman of Ovett; stepfather Carlton Gilmer; stepbrothers Bobby (Jan) Gilmer, Mitchell (Laurie) Gilmer and Murphy (Sharon) Gilmer.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Rhonda’s memory to your local no-kill animal shelter.
