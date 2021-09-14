Rhonda Pearson Jackson

Rhonda Pearson Jackson died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Knoxville, Tenn.

She will be missed by her family and friends.

Rhonda was a graduate of Northeast Jones High School in 1979. Rhonda made her career as a ICU nurse for 20 years. She was a gifted artist.

Rhonda leaves behind her husband Jamie Jackson; son Drew James (Angie); two grandchildren, Katie and Dylan James; brother Stacy Pearson; mother Winnie Sue Pearson.

She was preceded in death by her father F.L. Pearson and her brother Floyd Lee Pearson.

