Rhonda Pearson Jackson died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Knoxville, Tenn.
She will be missed by her family and friends.
Rhonda was a graduate of Northeast Jones High School in 1979. Rhonda made her career as a ICU nurse for 20 years. She was a gifted artist.
Rhonda leaves behind her husband Jamie Jackson; son Drew James (Angie); two grandchildren, Katie and Dylan James; brother Stacy Pearson; mother Winnie Sue Pearson.
She was preceded in death by her father F.L. Pearson and her brother Floyd Lee Pearson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.