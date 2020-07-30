Richard Allan Duckworth, 58, of Ellisville died Tuesday at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Saturday, Feb. 24, 1962 in Biloxi. Graveside services will be Sunday, Aug. 2, at 2 p.m. Welch Graham Cemetery. Bro. Brent Long and Bro. Clay Williamson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Richard loved life. He loved his music whether it was playing guitar or drums. He also loved fishing it was a favorite past time. Most important to him was his family, his natural family and his church family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Billy and Bertha (Tommie) Duckworth.
Survivors include his wife Robin Duckworth; four daughters, Kelly Skidmore, Leigh Blackmon, Leslie Dennis and Christina Dennis; son Richard (Buddy) Duckworth; sister–in-law Rachel Morris; two sisters, Cindy Sanford and Dianne Wilson; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Casey Webb, Lee Blackwell, Holden Weems, Adam Webster, Mason Cooley and Michael Skidmore. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Rainey, Steve Wade, Allen Bush, Nathan Bryant, Terry Bryant, Johnny James and Jared Bush.
The family ask that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing at the cemetery.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
