Mr. Richard Anderson “Fat Baby” McLain, 53, of Waynesboro passed from this life Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Wayne General Hospital in Waynesboro. He was born in Waynesboro on Monday, July 7, 1969, to Dion and Lois McLain. He was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church.
He worked as a Truck Driver at G B Boots Smith. “Fat Baby” will always be remembered by his family for his love as a truck driver and wonderful provider. He had a great love for his grandchildren, to whom he was known as Poppa and Pop Pop.
Mr. McLain was preceded in death by his father Dion McLain; grandparents John and Myranda (Nicholson) Waller and Ellis and Clyde (Overstreet) McLain.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Christa Dawn McLain; mother Lois Waller McLain; son Tucker Anderson McLain; daughter Maygen McLain; daughter-in-love Katelyn McLain; and brother Shad McLain, all of Waynesboro; and six grandchildren, Kaydence Andrews, Kyndal Andrews, Sayge McLain, Blayke Pitts, Landri McLain and Ellis McLain.
A graveside service for Mr. McLain will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Boyles Chapel Cemetery in Waynesboro with Rev. Aaron Cooley and Rev. Curtis Pitts officiating. Interment will be in Boyles Chapel Cemetery in Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dying to Live, 1301 North 2nd Ave., Laurel MS 39440 in care of Pastor Je Stephens 601-543-4744.
