Richard Earl "Richie" Cook, 55, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 in Laurel. He was born Sept. 18, 1964 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 16, from 2-4 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel with funeral services immediately to follow. Brother Kenny Smith will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his father Thomas Earl Cook and brother-in-law Andy Woffard.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years Shelley Cook; sons Thomas Gage Cook (Brettney) and Jacob Miles Cook; daughter Madison Paige Cook; granddaughter Presley Jean Cook; mother Gloria Jean Cook; brother Jason Cook (Gina); sisters Pam Welch (Ray) and Angie Cook; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Richie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and a friend to a multitude of people. Richie loved spending time with family and friends, especially during holidays. He will be missed by his two dogs, Max and Molly, who were his constant companions. He loved to hunt and fish and, in his younger days, enjoyed mud-bogging with his monster-truck buddies.
Pallbearers will be Ken Johnson, Todd Delk, Tony Myrick, Doug Boothe, Johnny Steele, coach Jim Fries and coach Mike Taylor.
Honorary pallbearer is Nathan Bush.
