Richard Eugene Satcher, 71, of Heidelberg, passed away on Aug. 31, 2019.
Mr. Satcher was in the United States Air Force, where he served in the Vietnam War. He loved woodworking and was known for his birdhouses. He was a member of McFarland Presbyterian Church. He was loved and will be missed by his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents P.E. Satcher and Louise Rice Satcher.
He is survived by two children, Jason Satcher of Ohio and Cary Satcher of Florida; two brothers, Donald Satcher (Jennie) of Heidelberg and George Satcher (Jamie) of Florida; one sister, Shirley Gatlin (Donald) of Heidelberg; one grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at McFarland Cemetery on Monday, Sept. 2, at 11 a.m. Rev. Hugh Acton will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Todd Smith, Craig Satcher, Haden Smith, Timmy Gatlin, Kerry Welch Jr. and Kai Welch.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.