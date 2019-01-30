Richard G. Anderson, 70, of Laurel died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Tuesday, Oct. 19, 1948 in Laurel.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Jan. 31, from 10-11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will follow at 11 at the funeral home and the burial will follow in Florence Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery. Mr. Richard Goggans will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He was preceded in death by father William B. Anderson Sr.; mother Burma Anderson; and brother William B. Anderson Jr.
Survivors include his sons Tim Anderson (Carly) and Michael Drew (Amanda); grandchildren Peyton Chandler, Anniston Carr, Jackson Anderson and Megan Drew; and sisters Deborah Gandy (Jimmy), Sandra Dunnam (Roland) and Linda Harris (Jerry).
Pallbearers will be Kris Courtney, Rod Courtney, Chad Street, Chris Holifield, Stanley Keyes, Don Haigler, Danny Rustin and Andrew Luker.
