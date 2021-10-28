Richard H. Turner of Long Beach was a retired certified registered nurse anesthetist from Gulfport Memorial Hospital and previously Touro Infirmary in New Orleans. He was known for his kindness, caring and wonderful bedside manner. His friends and co-workers remember his hard-work ethic. Richard loved scuba diving and traveling.
He graduated from R.H. Watkins High School in Laurel. He attended Pearl River Community College and nurse anesthetist school in New Orleans. He started his career as an orderly at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He served six years in the Mississippi Air National Guard at Key Field in Meridian.
He is survived by his brother Robert W. Turner, Jr. (Patty) of Hattiesburg; sister Elizabeth Fuller Sumrall (Scotty) of Laurel; niece Melita Turner St. Romain (Jeffrey) of Madisonville, La.; nephew Charles F. Stewart III of Ocean Springs; niece Melissa Fuller Shows (Hunter) of Canton; nephew Thomas West Fuller (Mary Jordan) of Ridgeland; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Capt. Robert Waldo Turner, Army Air Corps, and Melita Jones Turner Fuller; brother Thomas Crawford Fuller Jr.; and great-nephew Jeffrey Harold St. Romain Jr.
The family will have a private ceremony as Richard wished. Friends may contribute to their favorite charity.
