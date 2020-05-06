Richard J. Strickland, 81, of Bucyrus, Ohio, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his home under the care of his family and Kindred Hospice.
Mr. Strickland was born March 1, 1939 in Mayfield, Utah, to the late Julius and Jessie (Keele) Strickland. They soon made their way to Julius’ hometown of Laurel, where Richard grew up with his two sisters enjoying the outdoors. He met the love of his life, Carolyn Joanne Kelly, when they were in the seventh grade.
After graduating high school, Richard joined the U.S. Air Force and married Joanne on Nov. 4, 1957. He was honorably discharged in 1961 and enrolled in Mississippi State University, where he studied mechanical engineering. He later earned his Master of Arts in business and Master of Science in hazardous waste management. Richard worked for General Electric in Jackson and moved to Bucyrus in 1979, where he later retired as assistant manager of GE’s Lamp Plant. He then shifted his talents to civic duty, serving Bucyrus and Crawford County as president of City Council, City Service director, head of the Crawford County Landfill and member of the Planning Committee.
Richard will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, friend and public servant. He and Carolyn enjoyed bowling, golf, tennis, gardening and looked forward to dinners out with friends. He was a member of the Bucyrus Rotary and served on the board of the local Salvation Army. He liked tinkering around the house and seeing that lots of strands of GE Christmas lights decorated his home during the holidays. When his children were growing up, he was with them in the YMCA’s Indian Guide and Princess groups and supported their varied interests. “Papa’s” orneriness and funny spirit was always on display for his granddaughters, who he loved dearly.
What made Richard happy in his later years included spending time cultivating his gardens, planting flowers in spring, going to Hardee’s for morning coffee and biscuits, and making sure the neighborhood squirrels were well-fed. He also very much enjoyed people watching, lightning storms and teaching Sami and Delaney to fish.
Richard is survived by children Dr. R. Todd (Dr. Becky) Strickland of Bucyrus, Kelly DeBlaere (Wendy DeBlaere) of La Crescenta, Calif., and J. Micah Strickland of Bucyrus; granddaughters Samantha and Delaney Strickland; and sisters Bonnie (Ray) Dew and family and Ireda (Roderick) Walters and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Joanne, his bride of 61 years, on Sept. 6, 2019.
Please join Richard’s family at his graveside in Oakwood Cemetery in Bucyrus on Saturday, May 9, where his funeral will be at 2 p.m. with military rites by the Bucyrus Veterans Military Funeral Detail.
Memorial donations can be made payable to Bucyrus Salvation Army and given at the service or at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, OH 44820. Richard’s tribute video will be shared on his page at www.wisefuneral.com, where your memories and photos are encouraged as well.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.