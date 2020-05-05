Richard Jesse Hill, born Jan. 17, 1942, passed away on May 4, 2020 at the age of 78.
Mr. Hill was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he served for seven years, including serving in the Vietnam War. He later worked at the Greater Pittsburg Airport as an air traffic assistant. He loved the outdoors and was a member of Franklin Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jesse Hill and Margarette Egenlauf Hill.
Mr. Hill is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Irene Walters Hill; and three brothers, Charles, Thomas and Robert Hill.
There will be no services at this time.
To send condolences online, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.