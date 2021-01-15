Richard “Rick” Carter died Jan. 13, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. Rick was known for his encouraging spirit, contagious smile, love of horses, operatic singing, inspirational worship leading and overwhelming pride for his family, especially his grandchildren.
Rick graduated from Ludwigsburg American High School in Ludwigsburg, Germany, in 1966. He earned a Bachelor of Music Education from the University of Montevallo in Alabama in 1972 and a Master’s degree in Music from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in 1974. He served with the International Mission Board from 1986-92 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, teaching at the International Baptist Seminary and working with area churches. He enthusiastically served the Lord for more than 50 years. He ministered in churches in Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee as a minister of music, administrator and youth minister.
Preceding him in death were his daughter Rebekah Carol Carter; son-in-law Samuel Jeremy Cochran; his sister Lenore Suzanne Turpin; and his parents John Cullen Carter and Ruth Culberson Harrison.
He is survived by his sweetheart of 48 years Nedra Hurst Carter; children John Richard Carter and wife KeithAnn, and Marie Carter Cochran; four grandchildren, Rebekah and MaryAlex Carter, and Will and Caroline Cochran; and his siblings Kay Lachance, Denise Carter, Patti Sexton and Bo Harrison.
A funeral service and interment will be at Inspiration Park Memorial Gardens (283 Inspiration Park Drive, Kentwood, LA 70444) on Monday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m.
The family extends a special thank you to the medical team at South Central Regional Medical Center. Memory Chapel Funeral Home has an online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com/
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Rebekah Carter Memorial Scholarship at Mississippi College established in 2006. Donations may be sent to:
Rebekah Carter Memorial Scholarship
Box 4005
Clinton, MS 39058
