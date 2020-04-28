Richard Wilkins, 52, of Laurel died Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Laurel. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, at Nora Davis Cemetery. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To view an online guestbook, visit chapelofangelsfh.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.