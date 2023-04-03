Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, in the chapel of Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle for Mrs. Richie Mae Bryant, age 93, of Moselle, who passed from this life on April 2, 2023 at her residence. Brother Joe Lott will officiate with burial to follow in the Knotts-Bryant Cemetery in Moselle. Pallbearers will be Greg Knotts, Cole Knotts, Brent High, Ethan Crews, Bobby Rouse and Garrett Rouse.
Mrs. Bryant was a member of the Sanford Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wilton Bryant; parents R.T. and Alvie Maskew; son Wayne Bryant; grandson Gary Knotts; brothers Ross Maskew, Roland Maskew and Dale Maskew; and sister Emma Ree Knight.
She is survived by her daughters Barbara Eavenson, Nancy Knotts and Betty Parks, all of Moselle; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and brothers Lyndall Maskew of Hattiesburg and Elton Maskew of Pascagoula.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
