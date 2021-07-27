It is with great sorrow the family announces that Rickie “Rick” Melvin Varner passed suddenly July 24, 2021 as he slept. He would've been 61 years old on Aug. 31.
Rick was a West Jones H.S. graduate and later served his country proudly in the United States Army. Rick's career path ultimately led to a law enforcement certification from the academy at the age of 44.
For the last 13 years, he served the City of Petal as police officer and most recently animal warden. “PawPaw," as his work family called him, loved his calling and respected the people he served. He was an avid outdoorsman and gardener, and he loved spending time with his family.
Rick was preceded in death by his grandfather John Allen Kirby; grandmother Jewell Heathcock; father Charles Sims; and niece Nacole Varner.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years Jewell Elaine Varner; children Kristie Boler (Steven) and Shane Tisdale (Charlotte); mother Mary Sims; brother Richard M. Varner (Carla); grandchildren Nicole Howell (Chris), Sydney Tisdale, Colby Tisdale and Harley Tisdale; and great-grandchild Nathan Howell.
Services will be Wednesday, July 28, at 3 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Chaplain Robert Tipps of the Petal P.D. will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 p.m. until service time. A burial service will follow at Myrick Cemetery in Laurel.
Rick's fellow police officers will be pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Jackie Lewis, Bobby Wellborn, Richard Varner, Steven Boler, Shane Tisdale, Micheal Sanford and Colby Tisdale.
The family extends their profound appreciation to Petal Police Chief Matthew Hiatt for his assistance during this difficult time.
