Ricky Dale English, 75, of Laurel left this world on Friday, June 2, 2023 to meet his Lord and Savior. He was born Monday, Aug. 4, 1947, in Quitman.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Brent Benson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Ricky was a good and honest man. He worked in the oilfield for many years as a welder. He always had pride in his work to make sure it was done right. He loved to fish, hunt and bowl with his sons David and Parker. He married his wife Betty English 56 years ago. He will be missed so very much.
He was preceded in death by his son Richard Michael English; parents Pete and Pearl Knight English; and sister Joann Nichols.
Survivors include his wife Betty Craven English; sons David Kevin English (Candace); daughter Lisa Katherine English; grandchildren Felicity West (Caleb), Krysten Risen (Colby), Isabella English, Easten Lott and Carson Warren; brother Jackie English (Deborah); and great-grandchild Maylee Kate West.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
