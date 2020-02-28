Ricky Edsel Ezelle of Laurel passed away surrounded by his family at Merit Health Central in Jackson on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at the age of 64.
He was born in Meridian on Feb. 23, 1956. He began his career at Bill Ethridge Lincoln Mercury in Meridian, where he loved working for his Uncle Bill. He moved to Laurel in 1982 after taking a position at Chris Posey Chevrolet, where he served as service manager for 18 years.
He was an active member of Heritage Heights Baptist Church. He loved the Lord and enjoyed his daily Bible study. He was also an avid Mississippi State fan and enjoyed attending games with his family. He loved life and never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Archie and Johnnie Ezelle and Tommy and Annie Lou Rogers; mother-in-law Bobbie Bass Pope; and sister-in-law Marilyn Barr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years Teresa Ezelle; two daughters, Heather Bufkin of Laurel and Malorie Thornton (Jeromy) of Saucier; three grandchildren, Kaelyn Bufkin of Laurel and Blaise Sullivan and Gracie Dilmore, both of Saucier. He is also survived by his parents Roderick and Virginia Ezelle of Meridian; two brothers, Joey Ezelle (Susan) of Union and Ken Ezelle (Stacey) of Birmingham, Ala.; sister-in law Debbie Conrad (Richard) of Laurel; brother-in-law Steve Pope (Shirley) of Laurel; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral services will follow. Burial will be in Lake Park Hills cemetery. Brother Ken Regan will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Carlos Barahona Rubio, Pavel Barahona Rubio, Mike Ethridge, Alex Ezelle, Richy Seals and Derek Watson.
To sign and view the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.
