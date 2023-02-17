Ricky Terry Mitchell, 65, of Ellisville passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at his residence in Ellisville. He was born Saturday, Oct. 5, 1957, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 19, from 1-2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at p.m. Burial will take place in Mount Moriah Baptist Church cemetery. Brother Ray Matthews will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his father William Mitchell; mother Billie Sue Broadhead Mitchell; and brother Glenn Mitchell.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years Gwen Mitchell; sons David Walters (Tammi) and Ricky Mitchell (Dorothy); daughter Kyia Mitchell; sister Ramona Patrick; grandsons Derrick Robertson, Colby Westmoreland and Casey Westmoreland; granddaughters, Jessica Jarrell, Amanda Rosado and Keyoria Westmoreland; eight great-grandchildren; and well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Casey Westmoreland, Cassidy Westmoreland, Jim Landrum, Roy Landrum, Johnny Smith and Chris Purvis.Honorary pallbearer will be Johnny Mott.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
