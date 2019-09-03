Robert A. “Bob” Blackwell, 80, of Ellisville died at Forrest General Hospital Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 10-11 a.m. at Ellisville First United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be follow at 11 at the church. Burial will follow in Ellisville City Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Jim McClurkan and Mr. David McGowin will officiate.
Bob was born Aug. 18, 1939, in New Orleans to Alonzo Houston Blackwell and Pauline Patrick Blackwell and was a lifelong resident of Ellisville. He was a graduate of Ellisville Agricultural High School, Jones County Junior College, and the University of Southern Mississippi.
He retired from Sanderson Farms after serving as a personnel manager for 30 years. Bob enjoyed coaching in the Dixie Youth and Dixie Majors baseball programs and tried to teach his son Robb a little about baseball. They enjoyed a very special relationship in this sport.
One could not emphasize his love for golf. It didn’t matter if it was snowing, sleeting or 100 degrees F, he wanted to be on the course. He was so proud of his hole-in-one on the sixth hole from 112 yards out, using an 8-iron on the Twin Pines course. When he bragged on his accomplishment, his family didn’t believe him, but he had witnesses.
Bob was a member of Ellisville First United Methodist Church and he loved his fellow congregants and cherished their kindness.
Bob was a proud member of the United States Navy, serving aboard the U.S.S. Bushnell in Key West, Fla. He was a patriotic American and loved his country. He felt it was a privilege to stand for the National Anthem.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Alonzo Houston Blackwell and Pauline Patrick Blackwell.
Survivors included his wife Donna Shipp Blackwell; son Robert Patrick “Robb” Blackwell (Felecia) of Laurel; daughter Leigh Blackwell Goodwin (Busky) of Laurel; and grandchildren Alyssa Blackwell Loper (Ryan), Logan Patrick Blackwell, Easton Drake Blackwell, Noah Drake Goodwin, Garrett Goodwin, Tyler Flynt, and Danielle Flynt. He is also survived by his sister Rebecca Blackwell Drake (Jim). She was not only a loving sister, she was his best friend. His beloved, yellow lab Jack will sorely miss him.
Pallbearers will be Larry Walters, Clarence Putnam, Oliver Smith, Paul Trebotich, Don Winship, Busky Goodwin, Noah Drake Goodwin and Logan Patrick Blackwell. Serving as an honorary pallbearer will be Mac Haynes. Posthumously serving will be Bob’s dear friend James A. Holifield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ellisville First United Methodist Church or The Animal Rescue League.
