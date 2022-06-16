Robert A. Ray Sr.

Robert “Bobby” A. Ray Sr., 71, of Taylorsville passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022 at his son’s residence in Taylorsville. He was born Thursday, March 8, 1951, in Chicago.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 18, 10-11 a.m. at Hebron Baptist Church in Soso. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at the church and burial will follow in Hebron Cemetery in Soso. Dr. John Reid will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Bobby loved the Lord and loved to share that love through music. As a minister of music at various Baptist churches, he also sang tenor in multiple gospel groups. When he was not singing to the Lord, he was fishing — which was his all-time favorite thing to do. If he was near a body of water, he was determined to wet a hook. Some knew Bobby as the “Peanut Man” or the “Satsuma Man,” as he could often be found in Calhoun with a fresh batch of boiled peanuts or freshly picked satsumas for sale and jokes to tell. Laughter was always guaranteed. He also got into woodworking in his older years and enjoyed doing it daily.
Bobby adored his grandchildren. He would ride his John Deere lawnmower to find them daily, so they could have popsicles with Papaw.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jimmy and Patsy Yeingst, and father William R. Ray; son Robert Alan Ray Jr.; and brother Billy Ray.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years Myrtis Gatlin Ray; son Kevin Ray (Amy); daughter Mary Ann Smith; grandchildren Brandon Ray (Chandler), Bryce Ray, Millie Ray and Micah Smith; great-grandchild Avery Faith Ray; brother Mark Ray (Glenda); sister, Elizabeth Valentine; brother Frank Yeingst; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Graves, John Estelle, Jason Pickering, Wiley Pickering, Josh Satcher and Jim Huff.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Donald, Bill Reddoch and Neil Pickering.
