Robert Alvin Darnell Jr. was born on April 19, 1939 in Waterproof, La., and went to be with the Lord on Jan. 14, 2021 in Laurel.
Alvin was preceded in death by his father Robert Alvin Darnell Sr; mother Etta Trevillion Darnell; sister Wilma Darnell Condley; sister Margaret Ann Darnell Holifield; infant son Baby Darnell; and special aunt and uncle Harvey and Irene Hopkins.
Alvin is survived by his wife of 58 years Shirley James Darnell; children Missy Bounds (John), Annette Darnell and Shaun Darnell (Christie); brothers Virgil Darnell (Sandra) and Wayne Darnell (Cathy); sister Sharon Hale (E.T.); grandsons Austin Bounds (Hannah), Dax Darnell and Knox Darnell; great grandson John Tyler “JT” Bounds; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Alvin dedicated his life to serving others. He served our country while in the Army. He served the town of Sandersville for many years as police chief and fire chief. Alvin was most proud to serve for many years as a Mason and Hamasa Shriner. Being Potentate in 2019 was one of the highlights of his life.
Alvin enjoyed fishing off of his pier every afternoon. The fish would rise to the surface as soon as his boots hit the wood, they knew they were about to be fed. His friends jokingly called him “The Mayor of Bogue Homa."
Alvin was loved by all who knew him and, to his grandsons, he hung the moon. Heaven is a brighter place with him there.
Graveside services will be at Sandersville Cemetery at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. Rev. Curtis Pitts and Rev. Wesley Pace will officiate. Pallbearers will be David Buchanan, Devon Polansky, Charles Clark, Tommy Johnson, Mike King and Cam Hale. Honorary pallbearers will be Past Potentates of the Hamasa Temple.
