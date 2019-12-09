Robert Anthony Coffin

Robert “Bob” Anthony Coffin, 83, of Laurel passed away on Dec.7, 2019.
He was a lifetime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and was retired from Masonite Corporation and Wayne Farms. He will be remembered mostly for his love for his family and friends. He was a man of character, integrity and faith. He will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at noon with funeral Mass starting at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Matthews Cemetery in Laurel. Father Emmanuel Subaar will officiate the service.
Mr. Coffin is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Frances Myrick Coffin; children Beth Lindsey (Mark) of Houston, Texas, Robert A. Coffin III (Susan) of Meridian, James Casey Coffin (Kellie) of Laurel and Todd Coffin (Debbie) of Hattiesburg; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother George Kyle Coffin, of Wilmington, N.C.; sisters Clara Coffin Jung and Gladys Coffin Frels, both of Fredericksburg, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Robert Coffin, James Coffin, Mark Lindsey, Forrest Lindsey, Tristan Super and Connor Mitchell.
Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Church or charity of choice.
