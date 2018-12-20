Robert Aubry “Bobby” Turner, 74, passed away at his home Dec. 19, 2018. He was born May 29, 1944 in Meridian to Flora and Forest Turner.
Visitation will be 10-11:15 a.m. at Memory Chapel on Saturday. Graveside services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Hickory Grove Cemetery. Brother Doug Moore will officiate.
Mr. Turner was preceded in death by his mother Flora Turner; his father Forest Turner; and brother Alvin Turner.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Linda Turner; daughter Wanda (Travis) Johnson and Stephanie (Richy) Seals; five grandchildren, Ashley Seals, Todd Johnson, Malory Johnson, Blake Seals and Turner Johnson; three great-grandchildren, Kaden Seals, Ivy Rose Johnson and Aubree Seals; brother Ray Turner; and sister Faye Turner; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Travis Johnson, Todd Johnson, Turner Johnson, Blake Seals, Richy Seals, Brock Avera and Ricky Johnson.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapelaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.