Robert Bowen Thomson Jr.
On Aug. 28, 2021, Robert “Bob” Bowen Thomson Jr., 84, of Biloxi passed peacefully with his beloved wife Linda Thomson by his side.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Lake Park Cemetery with burial to follow. Pastor Mike Allen will officiate.
Bob was a Laurel native who attended George S. Gardiner High School before joining the Navy in 1955. Bob later became the proud owner of the Stardust Supper Club in Downtown Laurel and operated it for years before relocating to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
He was preceded in death by his mother Lacey Thomson Hand; father Robert Bowen Thomson Sr.; and sister Lacey McBee.
Bob is survived by his wife of 30 years Linda Thomson; son Dean Thomson (Kim); daughter Portia Alexander (Scott); and sister Elizabeth Leonard. He is also survived by his six grandchildren Natalea Thomson, Dean Thomson Jr., MaryLacey Briggs (Jake), Lee Alexander (Megan), Anna Gale Alexander and Lucas Alexander; great-granddaughter Olivia Briggs; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Additionally, he is survived by in-laws Jan Bradshaw (Rick) and Jack Hiatt (Renee).
The family expressed their gratitude for the loving care and compassion that Bob received from St. Joseph’s Hospice throughout his illness.
Pallbearers will be Scott Alexander, Lee Alexander, Lucas Alexander, Dean Thomson Jr., Jake Briggs and Dustin Daams.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. (601) 649-3342.
