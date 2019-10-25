Services will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Jones and Son Funeral in Moselle for SFC (Ret.) Robert C. “Bob” Watson, age 83, of Moselle who passed from this life on October 24, 2019 at Asbury Hospice House. Dr. Keith Thompson, Bro. John Sumner and Bro. Terry Parton will officiate with burial to follow at Moselle Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jacob Watson, Joshua Watson, Dillon Puckett, Col. King, SFC Robert Smith, Joshua Myrick and Bobby Kitchens.
SFC (Ret.) Watson was a member of Moselle Memorial Baptist Church, the Terra Brent Sunday School Class and The Hattiesburg Daylily Society. He joined the Mississippi National Guard where he served for 27 ½ years before retiring at age 60. He then went to work with the Youth Challenge Academy at Camp Shelby for 21 years until he retired at the age of 81. He loved working with the cadets, gardening vegetables and flowers, especially Daylilies.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Mary Watson.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Shelia Watson of Moselle; sons, Robert “Bob” Watson, Jr. of Houston, TX and Benjamin “Ben” (Connie) Watson of Lufkin, TX; daughter, Melissa (Craig) Puckett of Ft. Bragg, NC; stepson, Doug Walley of Moselle; stepdaughter, Becky Jenkins of Moselle and Peggy Sumrall of Moselle; brother, Richard Watson of Houston, TX; 8 grandchildren and 4 step grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and 2 step great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Jones and Son Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers you can make donations to Moselle Memorial Baptist Church or Asbury Hospice Care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.