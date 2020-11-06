Robert “Doc” Chandler, born Sept. 24, 1926, passed from this life on Nov. 6, 2020 at the age of 94.
Mr. Chandler was a sharecropper and pulpwood and log hauler. He was a member of Indian Springs Baptist Church
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his loving nephew Lavon Chandler and wife Shirley; and a host of other nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, with viewing at the graveside beginning at 10. Rev. Richard Clark will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please make contribution to the Indian Springs Building Fund in his memory.
The family appreciates Jones County Rest Home for their years of loving care and kindness to our uncle.
