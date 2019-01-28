Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Snow may mix in. Low 33F. Winds SSW at less than 5 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Snow may mix in. Low 33F. Winds SSW at less than 5 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.