Robert D. Sanderson, 67, of Ovett died Friday Jan. 25, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Wednesday, Oct. 17, 1951 in Laurel.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Dean attended South Jones High School and Jones Junior College. He married Norma Gale Murphy on June 7, 1971. He worked in the oil and gas industry for 40 years before retiring from Schlumberger as a Field Service Tech 3. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and maintaining his property in Ovett.
He was preceded in death by his father DC Sanderson and mother Irene Sanderson.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years Gale Sanderson; daughter Shae Brady (Brandon); son Paul David Sanderson (Anna); grandchildren Erin Brady, Sarah Sanderson, Ryan Sanderson, Alayna Sanderson, Nicole Sanderson and Owen Sanderson; sisters Patricia Muellar (Dean) and Barbara Pippen; and several nieces and nephews.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.