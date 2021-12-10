Robert Dale Stringer

Robert Dale "Bob" Stringer was born on Jan. 31, 1937, and passed away Dec. 8, 2021 at the age of 84.
Mr. Stringer was a faithful follower of Christ and served as a deacon. He attended First Baptist Church of Laurel, where he loved his church family dearly. He graduated from Mississippi State University in poultry science and was an avid Mississippi State Bulldog fan. He spent most of his career at Howard Industries, Inc. in purchasing, where he met most of his treasured friends. He never met a stranger and would always leave you with a smile.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years Anna Jane Stringer; his parents Lester and Nettie Stringer; and his sister Marcia Gay Stringer.
He is survived by his wife Lucy Rustin Stringer; daughter Belinda (Eddie) Pickering; son Nathan (Melissa) Stringer; stepson Kevin (Vanessa) Rustin; grandchildren Jonathan (Jessica) Pickering, Daniel (Cassie) Pickering, Weston (Mary Kathryn) Stringer, Trenton Stringer, and Dillon, Braxton and Stone Rustin. He was blessed with six great-grandchildren, Anna Blake and Jon Luke Pickering, Willa, Gabe, Porter Ellis Pickering, and Grayson Stringer.
A graveside service will be at Matthews Cemetery on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Randy Turner of First Baptist Church of Laurel officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Pickering, Daniel Pickering, Weston Stringer, Trenton Stringer, Greg Carr and Pat Carr.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request donations in his memory to First Baptist Church of Laurel.
